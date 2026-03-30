Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Purchased by Vantage Wealth

Vantage Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 4.0% of Vantage Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vantage Wealth’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 116.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $223.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.00. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $248.18. The company has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Further Reading

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