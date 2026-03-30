ORG Partners LLC Has $7.99 Million Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF $DYNF

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,054 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF makes up about 1.4% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,737,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,246,000 after purchasing an additional 794,487 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 507.4% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 32,991 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 62,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DYNF opened at $56.83 on Monday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $62.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.25.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

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