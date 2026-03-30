AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on April 15th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88.

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AGNC Investment Company Profile

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AGNC Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in U.S. agency residential mortgage–backed securities guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company seeks to generate income by capturing the spread between the yields on its mortgage assets and its cost of funds, utilizing leverage provided primarily through short-term repurchase agreements with major financial institutions.

The firm’s portfolio is comprised of fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage pools, with holdings diversified across coupons, vintages and collateral characteristics to manage prepayment and extension risk.

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