Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of IDE opened at $12.28 on Monday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

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Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

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Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE: IDE) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of companies engaged in infrastructure, industrials and materials businesses, such as utilities, transportation, engineering and construction materials. By targeting firms with established cash flows and growth potential, the fund aims to deliver a blend of yield and long-term capital gains for shareholders.

The fund’s investment strategy combines bottom-up security selection with broad sector diversification.

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