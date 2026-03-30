The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 22nd

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Andersons has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Andersons has a payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Andersons Price Performance

ANDE opened at $73.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54. Andersons has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Andersons will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $634,891.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,725.62. This trade represents a 42.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Stout, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,902.30. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,771. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the third quarter worth $30,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 33,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Andersons

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates as a diversified agriculture company offering a broad range of products and services to farmers, retailers and industrial customers. Through its Grain Group, the company purchases, stores, merchandises and transports corn, soybeans and other commodities, while its Renewables Group produces ethanol and distillers grains at multiple plants in the U.S. The Rail Group provides locomotive leasing, railcar repair and related maintenance services, and the Horticulture Group supplies turf, specialty and horticultural products to landscaping professionals and consumer lawn and garden retailers.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons has grown from a regional grain elevator operator into an integrated agribusiness platform.

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