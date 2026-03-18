Izea Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Izea Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. Izea Worldwide had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million.

Izea Worldwide Stock Down 2.4%

Izea Worldwide stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,862. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. Izea Worldwide has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.22.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Izea Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IZEA. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Izea Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Izea Worldwide by 2,106.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Izea Worldwide by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Izea Worldwide by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Izea Worldwide by 3,143.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Izea Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc is a technology-driven marketing services company that operates a global digital marketplace connecting brands, agencies and media companies with content creators and influencers. The company’s platform enables clients to plan, execute and measure content marketing and social media campaigns across blogs, social networks, video channels and other digital outlets. Through both self-service tools and managed service engagements, IZEA provides end-to-end solutions for influencer marketing, sponsored content creation and content distribution.

Key offerings include campaign management software, content licensing and rights management, influencer discovery and analytics, and performance reporting.

Further Reading

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