Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07, reports. The business had revenue of $230.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.42 million. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

Here are the key takeaways from Citi Trends’ conference call:

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Strong recent performance: Q4 comparable store sales were +8.9% (2?yr +15.3%), Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $11.9M (+67% YoY), and FY2025 comps rose 9.7% on $820M of net sales with ~200 bps of gross margin expansion.

Q4 comparable store sales were +8.9% (2?yr +15.3%), Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $11.9M (+67% YoY), and FY2025 comps rose 9.7% on $820M of net sales with ~200 bps of gross margin expansion. Ambitious 2026 guidance: Management forecasts FY26 sales growth of 6–8%, comps of 5–7%, ~100 bps of gross margin improvement, and an adjusted EBITDA target of $34–38M , implying a material profit inflection if achieved.

Management forecasts FY26 sales growth of 6–8%, comps of 5–7%, ~100 bps of gross margin improvement, and an adjusted EBITDA target of , implying a material profit inflection if achieved. Operational and balance-sheet improvements: Inventory was down ~7.4%, SG&A showed leverage, AI-based allocation/planning was deployed to reduce markdowns, and the company ended the year with $66M cash, no debt and an unused $75M revolver.

Growth and capital plan: Citi Trends plans ~25 new store openings and 50 remodels in 2026 (capex $35–40M) and is preparing to open ~40 stores in 2027, targeting >$50M incremental EBITDA by end of 2027.

Key execution and demand risks: January weather closures and Q1 reliance on tax refunds created cadence variability, closeouts remain ~30% of mix (with extreme?value still under-penetrated), and potential acquisitions are only in early exploratory stages—adding uncertainty to the aggressive targets.

Citi Trends Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTRN traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,808. The company has a market capitalization of $436.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.06. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $56.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.02.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 241,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 74,994 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 182,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 128,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $6,650,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRN shares. DA Davidson set a $68.00 price objective on Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTRN

Trending Headlines about Citi Trends

Here are the key news stories impacting Citi Trends this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on EPS and revenue — Citi Trends reported $0.85 EPS vs. $0.78 consensus and $230.39M revenue vs. $227.42M est., showing better-than-expected execution for the quarter. MarketBeat Earnings Report

Q4 beat on EPS and revenue — Citi Trends reported $0.85 EPS vs. $0.78 consensus and $230.39M revenue vs. $227.42M est., showing better-than-expected execution for the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management raised the FY26 profit outlook (reports say profit outlook roughly doubled), and guidance/upbeat commentary drove investor optimism. This guidance was the main catalyst for the post-earnings rally. Investing.com: Profit Outlook Doubles

Management raised the FY26 profit outlook (reports say profit outlook roughly doubled), and guidance/upbeat commentary drove investor optimism. This guidance was the main catalyst for the post-earnings rally. Positive Sentiment: Shares reacted strongly — coverage notes a ~15–20% intraday surge and a move to a 52-week high as traders bought the combination of a beat plus stronger guidance. Momentum and renewed investor interest may sustain near-term upside. Benzinga: 52-Week High

Shares reacted strongly — coverage notes a ~15–20% intraday surge and a move to a 52-week high as traders bought the combination of a beat plus stronger guidance. Momentum and renewed investor interest may sustain near-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings presentation, press release and conference call transcript are available for investors who want detail on comp trends, margin drivers and capital allocation. Review management remarks for forward assumptions. BusinessWire Press Release (PDF)

Full earnings presentation, press release and conference call transcript are available for investors who want detail on comp trends, margin drivers and capital allocation. Review management remarks for forward assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Transcripts and analyst write-ups are circulating (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance) — useful to gauge whether the guidance is conservative or assumes continued tailwinds. Seeking Alpha Transcript

Transcripts and analyst write-ups are circulating (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance) — useful to gauge whether the guidance is conservative or assumes continued tailwinds. Negative Sentiment: Profitability metrics remain a concern: Citi Trends reported a negative return on equity (-22.84%) and a negative net margin (-2.05%), and its trailing PE is negative — long-term recovery of margins and ROE will be needed to sustain valuation gains. BusinessWire Press Release (PDF)

Profitability metrics remain a concern: Citi Trends reported a negative return on equity (-22.84%) and a negative net margin (-2.05%), and its trailing PE is negative — long-term recovery of margins and ROE will be needed to sustain valuation gains. Negative Sentiment: High volatility risk: CTRN has a high beta and the recent move reflects sentiment and guidance — if comps or margins disappoint, the stock could reverse sharply. MarketBeat Stock Profile

About Citi Trends

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Citi Trends, Inc (NASDAQ: CTRN) is an off-price retail apparel chain that focuses on value-priced urban fashion apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. Headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise, including denim, sportswear, activewear, and seasonal styles, complemented by footwear, jewelry, cosmetics, and home goods. Through its purchasing model, Citi Trends sources closeouts, overstocks and canceled orders from name-brand vendors, enabling it to offer trending styles at competitive price points.

The company operates more than 500 stores across the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, with typical store footprints of approximately 11,000 square feet.

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