Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.56 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 172.61% and a negative return on equity of 119.98%.

Here are the key takeaways from Energy Vault’s conference call:

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Energy Vault reported a materially larger commercial footprint with a $1.3 billion revenue backlog and 540 MW of contracted capacity (includes AI/data?infrastructure deals), giving the company multi?year, high?margin revenue visibility from 8–15 year contracts.

Energy Vault reported a materially larger commercial footprint with a and of contracted capacity (includes AI/data?infrastructure deals), giving the company multi?year, high?margin revenue visibility from 8–15 year contracts. Q4 revenue was strong at $153.3M and full?year 2025 revenue was $203.7M , with gross margin improving to 23.6% and Q4 adjusted EBITDA turning positive at $9.8M , indicating improved unit economics and operational leverage.

Q4 revenue was strong at and full?year 2025 revenue was , with gross margin improving to and Q4 adjusted EBITDA turning positive at , indicating improved unit economics and operational leverage. Liquidity and capital structure were strengthened: total cash of $103.4M at year?end, closure of a $300M preferred equity vehicle (supporting ~$1B?$1.2B of CapEx), and a $150M convertible note that funded repayment of higher?cost debt.

Liquidity and capital structure were strengthened: total cash of at year?end, closure of a vehicle (supporting ~$1B?$1.2B of CapEx), and a $150M convertible note that funded repayment of higher?cost debt. The shift to the Asset Vault own?and?operate model is accelerating recurring profitability potential—Asset Vault Fund 1 is expected to contribute roughly $60M of recurring adjusted EBITDA (with upside to $100M–$150M by 2029) as additional projects reach operation.

The shift to the Asset Vault own?and?operate model is accelerating recurring profitability potential—Asset Vault Fund 1 is expected to contribute roughly of recurring adjusted EBITDA (with upside to $100M–$150M by 2029) as additional projects reach operation. Execution and timing risks remain material: results and guidance rely on project financings, ITC timing and deliveries (SOSA, Stoney Creek), and the company noted prior tariff/market volatility; FY?2026 guidance and gross?margin range (15%–25%) are relatively wide, leaving outcome uncertainty.

Energy Vault Price Performance

NYSE NRGV traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. 12,620,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647,602. Energy Vault has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $601.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at Energy Vault

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

In other Energy Vault news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M2) Softbank sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $16,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,535,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,776,315.15. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 50,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,150,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,063.02. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,950 shares of company stock worth $55,062. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Energy Vault by 570.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 67,199 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Energy Vault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $5.19 target price on Energy Vault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

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About Energy Vault

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Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company’s flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

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