SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%

TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$132.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of -0.06. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$11.11 and a twelve month high of C$16.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.87.

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About SIR Royalty Income Fund

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SIR Royalty Income Fund (The fund) holds an investment in SIR (Service Inspired Restaurant) Corp. The company is a privately held corporation that owns and operates a diverse portfolio of restaurants in Canada. It has concept restaurant brands, including Jack Astor’s Bar and Grill and Canyon Creek Chop House, Scaddabush/Alice Fazooli’s and signature restaurant brands. The fund receives distribution income from its investment in the Partnership and interest income from the SIR Loan. It generates revenue through the license and royalty agreement from its investments in partnership.

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