SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%
TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$132.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of -0.06. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$11.11 and a twelve month high of C$16.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.87.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
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