CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $270.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,358,419 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 25,595 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.13% of Walt Disney worth $270,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,104,963,000 after buying an additional 620,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,391,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $2,618,295,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,258,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,892,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,335,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,777,786,000 after acquiring an additional 217,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.38 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.03. The firm has a market cap of $177.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

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Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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