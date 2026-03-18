Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFTX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DFTX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JonesTrading assumed coverage on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital raised shares of Definium Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

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Definium Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of DFTX stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. Definium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, insider Daniel Karlin sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $73,640.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 425,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,589,078.75. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 25,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $339,151.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 778,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,236,972.55. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,667 shares of company stock worth $561,071. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definium Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFTX. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Definium Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Definium Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Definium Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Definium Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Definium Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

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