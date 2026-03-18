Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,694 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 40.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Union Pacific Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $242.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.17. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $268.14.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.77.

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Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

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