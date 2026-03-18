Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $6.25. Hello Group shares last traded at $6.3950, with a volume of 226,730 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Hello Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.10 price target on shares of Hello Group in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hello Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hello Group
Hello Group Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 322.1% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hello Group in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hello Group during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.
Hello Group Company Profile
Hello Group Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) is a China-based technology company specializing in mobile social networking and interactive entertainment. Its flagship product, the Momo app, offers location-based social discovery services that enable users to find and connect with new friends based on shared interests and geographic proximity. The platform integrates instant messaging, group chat, and content-sharing features, while also providing premium subscriptions and in-app purchases such as virtual gifts and sticker packs.
In addition to Momo, Hello Group’s portfolio includes Tantan, a dating-focused social app designed to help users build meaningful relationships through profile matching and interest-driven swiping.
Further Reading
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