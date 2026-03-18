Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $6.25. Hello Group shares last traded at $6.3950, with a volume of 226,730 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Hello Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.10 price target on shares of Hello Group in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hello Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hello Group

Hello Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $759.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 322.1% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hello Group in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hello Group during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) is a China-based technology company specializing in mobile social networking and interactive entertainment. Its flagship product, the Momo app, offers location-based social discovery services that enable users to find and connect with new friends based on shared interests and geographic proximity. The platform integrates instant messaging, group chat, and content-sharing features, while also providing premium subscriptions and in-app purchases such as virtual gifts and sticker packs.

In addition to Momo, Hello Group’s portfolio includes Tantan, a dating-focused social app designed to help users build meaningful relationships through profile matching and interest-driven swiping.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.