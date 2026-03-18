Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $7.01. Arhaus shares last traded at $7.1670, with a volume of 69,891 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ARHS. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price target on Arhaus in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

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Arhaus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.54.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Arhaus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $364.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Arhaus’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Arhaus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arhaus by 10,207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,694 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,962,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 12,703,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,137,000 after purchasing an additional 811,337 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 207.9% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,056,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 713,324 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 616.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 751,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 647,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

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Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings and décor. Since its founding in 1986 in northeastern Ohio, the company has built a reputation for curating unique, design-forward products that blend contemporary aesthetics with artisanal craftsmanship. Headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio, Arhaus operates a network of brick-and-mortar galleries across the United States alongside a robust e-commerce platform, serving customers from coastal metropolitan areas to interior regions.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of furniture categories—including sofas, dining tables, bedroom pieces and storage solutions—complemented by lighting fixtures, rugs, pillows, wall art and decorative accessories.

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