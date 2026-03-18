British Land (LON:BLND) Insider Buys 41 Shares

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter acquired 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 367 per share, for a total transaction of £150.47.

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, February 16th, Simon Carter bought 37 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 406 per share, with a total value of £150.22.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Simon Carter bought 37 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 395 per share, with a total value of £146.15.

British Land Price Performance

BLND stock traded down GBX 4.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 372.20. The company had a trading volume of 17,699,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,664,979. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 403.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 384.31. British Land Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 318.60 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 432. The company has a market cap of £3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLND shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 506 to GBX 539 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 308 price target on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Panmure Gordon restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 424 price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 441.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLND

About British Land

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best in class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics.

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