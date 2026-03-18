Short Interest in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Drops By 16.7%

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 414,073 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 12th total of 496,856 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,986,711 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,986,711 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,436. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89.

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SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

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The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

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