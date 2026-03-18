Short Interest in Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Drops By 13.4%

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,970,886 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the February 12th total of 3,431,739 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 580,096 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 580,096 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMMX. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Immix Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Immix Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immix Biopharma stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 684,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,651. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. Immix Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $531.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.25.

About Immix Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel immuno-oncology therapies that target myeloid checkpoints. The company’s approach centers on harnessing the innate immune system to promote anti-tumor activity, complementing established T-cell checkpoint inhibitors. By modulating key myeloid pathways, Immix Biopharma aims to overcome resistance mechanisms in solid tumors and broaden the scope of effective cancer immunotherapy.

The company’s lead candidate, IMX-110, is a first-in-class combination therapy designed to activate macrophages and dendritic cells within the tumor microenvironment.

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