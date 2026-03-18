Citigroup Lowers Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $99.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $120.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 99.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Docusign from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Docusign from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

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Docusign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,285,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,049. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.46. Docusign has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $94.67.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Docusign had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $836.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Docusign will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Docusign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $804,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,486.50. This trade represents a 18.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 26,250 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,901,365.60. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 51,477 shares of company stock worth $3,521,607 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Docusign

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Docusign by 36.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Docusign by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Docusign News

Here are the key news stories impacting Docusign this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — EPS $1.01 vs. $0.95 estimate and revenue ~$836.9M (up ~7.8% YoY); the beat and upbeat near?term outlook helped lift shares. Article Title

Q4 results beat expectations — EPS $1.01 vs. $0.95 estimate and revenue ~$836.9M (up ~7.8% YoY); the beat and upbeat near?term outlook helped lift shares. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $2.0 billion increase to the share?repurchase program — a material capital?return signal that can support the stock. Article Title

Board authorized a $2.0 billion increase to the share?repurchase program — a material capital?return signal that can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: IAM / AI traction highlighted on the call — management cited IAM customers generating >$350M ARR and AI integrations as drivers for upsell and retention, supporting longer?term revenue expansion. Article Title

IAM / AI traction highlighted on the call — management cited IAM customers generating >$350M ARR and AI integrations as drivers for upsell and retention, supporting longer?term revenue expansion. Positive Sentiment: Some shops remain bullish — BTIG reaffirmed a buy and Citizens/JMP kept an outperform stance with higher targets, showing pockets of analyst conviction. Article Title

Some shops remain bullish — BTIG reaffirmed a buy and Citizens/JMP kept an outperform stance with higher targets, showing pockets of analyst conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and transcripts available — management provided slides and call commentary that investors can use to assess cadence of billings, churn and IAM expansion. Slide Deck / Press Release

Full earnings materials and transcripts available — management provided slides and call commentary that investors can use to assess cadence of billings, churn and IAM expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage still mixed — coverage includes deep?dive pieces and valuation checks that highlight both improving margins and areas needing proof (sustained billings/growth). Article Title

Analyst coverage still mixed — coverage includes deep?dive pieces and valuation checks that highlight both improving margins and areas needing proof (sustained billings/growth). Negative Sentiment: Broad analyst price?target cuts after results — multiple firms trimmed targets (examples: JPMorgan $78?$65, Morgan Stanley $90?$69, Piper Sandler $75?$52, UBS $75?$54, RBC $70?$55, Wells Fargo $75?$60, Baird $75?$55), reflecting caution on near?term growth and execution. Article Title

Broad analyst price?target cuts after results — multiple firms trimmed targets (examples: JPMorgan $78?$65, Morgan Stanley $90?$69, Piper Sandler $75?$52, UBS $75?$54, RBC $70?$55, Wells Fargo $75?$60, Baird $75?$55), reflecting caution on near?term growth and execution. Negative Sentiment: Analysts remain on the sidelines on execution/growth — several notes call for clearer evidence of sustained 10%+ revenue growth before upgrading, keeping sentiment cautious despite the beat. Article Title

About Docusign

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DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

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