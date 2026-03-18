Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Trading Down 12.4% – What’s Next?

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG)’s stock price dropped 12.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.91. Approximately 881,984 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 465,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

Ur-Energy Trading Down 4.1%

The company has a market capitalization of C$750.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.08, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.44.

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Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 275.29% and a negative return on equity of 76.17%. The business had revenue of C$13.98 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0273858 earnings per share for the current year.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced and packaged approximately 3 million pounds of U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy has begun development and construction activities at Shirley Basin, the Company’s second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States.

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