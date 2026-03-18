Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.77 and last traded at $118.56. 35,606,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 15,119,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.33.

Key Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Nebius expanded a multi?year AI infrastructure agreement with Meta to as much as ~$27 billion, a contract that materially increases contracted demand and supports Nebius’s capacity buildout and revenue runway. Article Title

Nebius expanded a multi?year AI infrastructure agreement with Meta to as much as ~$27 billion, a contract that materially increases contracted demand and supports Nebius’s capacity buildout and revenue runway. Positive Sentiment: Nebius has deepened its tie?up with NVIDIA — including collaboration on AI infrastructure, robotics/physical AI platforms and a reported $2B strategic investment — which helps secure GPU supply and technical integration for future clusters. Article Title

Nebius has deepened its tie?up with NVIDIA — including collaboration on AI infrastructure, robotics/physical AI platforms and a reported $2B strategic investment — which helps secure GPU supply and technical integration for future clusters. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street attention is increasing: new coverage and upgrades (including a raised $200 price target from BWS Financial and Citi beginning coverage) lift analyst visibility and longer?term upside expectations. Article Title

Wall Street attention is increasing: new coverage and upgrades (including a raised $200 price target from BWS Financial and Citi beginning coverage) lift analyst visibility and longer?term upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic partnerships beyond chips — e.g., CrowdStrike for integrated security on Nebius’s AI cloud — strengthen enterprise adoption but are incremental to near?term revenue. Article Title

Strategic partnerships beyond chips — e.g., CrowdStrike for integrated security on Nebius’s AI cloud — strengthen enterprise adoption but are incremental to near?term revenue. Negative Sentiment: Nebius priced an upsized private offering of convertible senior notes totaling $4.0B (two tranches: 1.250% due 2031 and 2.625% due 2033). While demand was strong, the raise increases leverage and creates potential future equity dilution on conversion — a key concern for some holders. Article Title

Nebius priced an upsized private offering of convertible senior notes totaling $4.0B (two tranches: 1.250% due 2031 and 2.625% due 2033). While demand was strong, the raise increases leverage and creates potential future equity dilution on conversion — a key concern for some holders. Negative Sentiment: The market has reacted to the planned capital raise — shares fell sharply after the initial convertible offering announcement amid investor worry about funding needs, dilution and execution risk on the rapid data?center buildout. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBIS shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nebius Group from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.80.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.24 and a beta of 4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day moving average is $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,309,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nebius Group by 123.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nebius Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,514,000 after acquiring an additional 92,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nebius Group by 297.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 848,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,938,000 after purchasing an additional 634,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 2,272.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nebius Group Company Profile

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Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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