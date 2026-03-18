Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.81 and last traded at $75.31. 22,661,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 30,073,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.39.

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOOD. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. New Street Research set a $122.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.48.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $407,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,725. This represents a 8.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $754,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 452,849 shares in the company, valued at $34,185,571.01. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 480,570 shares of company stock valued at $55,534,999. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 45,344 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,449,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,612,000 after acquiring an additional 129,095 shares during the period. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

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Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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