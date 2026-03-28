AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $436.69, but opened at $412.35. AppLovin shares last traded at $395.3470, with a volume of 1,806,963 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $735.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on AppLovin from $771.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $720.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.20.

AppLovin Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $455.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $569.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.51.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 40,704 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.85, for a total value of $18,717,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,430,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,625,877.90. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total transaction of $74,331,545.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,969,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,160,545,043.18. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,244 shares of company stock worth $169,584,607. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,954,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,776,000 after buying an additional 7,051,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AppLovin by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,852,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237,051 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 3,118.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,194,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $2,040,321,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,456,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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