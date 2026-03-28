Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TYLG) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2026

Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TYLGGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,216 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the February 26th total of 1,897 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,611 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6%

NYSEARCA:TYLG opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. This is a positive change from Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TYLGFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Triumph Capital Management owned about 2.76% of Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF (TYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index that holds S&P 500 technology stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. TYLG was launched on Nov 21, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

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