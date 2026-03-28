Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TYLG) Short Interest Update

Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TYLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,216 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the February 26th total of 1,897 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,611 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6%

NYSEARCA:TYLG opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.92.

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Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. This is a positive change from Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF ( NYSEARCA:TYLG Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Triumph Capital Management owned about 2.76% of Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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The Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF (TYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index that holds S&P 500 technology stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. TYLG was launched on Nov 21, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

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