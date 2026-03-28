Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) EVP Sells $102,558.00 in Stock

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 600 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,787.01. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alamo Group Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE ALG opened at $166.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Alamo Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.29 and a fifty-two week high of $233.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

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Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.36). Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $373.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ALG shares. CJS Securities raised Alamo Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamo Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

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Alamo Group Company Profile

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Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

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