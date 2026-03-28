Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) Short Interest Down 35.8% in March

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 839,188 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the February 26th total of 1,307,126 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,466 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 28.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Envirotech Vehicles to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Envirotech Vehicles in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envirotech Vehicles currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Envirotech Vehicles Price Performance

Envirotech Vehicles Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:EVTV opened at $1.63 on Friday. Envirotech Vehicles has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.77.

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Envirotech Vehicles, Inc manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and safety inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities.

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