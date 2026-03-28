Short Interest in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Increases By 55.2%

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,855,234 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the February 26th total of 1,840,142 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,280,819 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $897,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $374,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,950,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,317,000 after buying an additional 3,231,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 3,647,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,942,000 after buying an additional 900,067 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $25.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $28.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Get Free Report)

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value. In addition, the securities must be denominated in United States dollars and must be fixed rate and non convertible.

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