MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) CFO Sells $88,200.00 in Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) CFO Erik Mickels sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,240.80. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Erik Mickels also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, Erik Mickels sold 3,334 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $46,109.22.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Erik Mickels sold 6,666 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $93,990.60.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Erik Mickels sold 6,666 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $98,190.18.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Erik Mickels sold 3,334 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $50,676.80.

MarketWise Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of MKTW opened at $19.13 on Friday. MarketWise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $307.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.99. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.71%.The business had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MarketWise in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKTW

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MarketWise by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,661 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 91,282 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketWise by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,627 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

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MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

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