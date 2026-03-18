Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $221.46 and last traded at $219.40. 9,504,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 12,045,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Bank of America raised their target price on Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna set a $325.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.35.

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Lam Research Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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