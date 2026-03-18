Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) Director Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total transaction of $1,336,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,372.74. This trade represents a 22.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,840,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,156. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average of $87.18. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 715.75 and a beta of 1.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.06.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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