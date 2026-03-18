Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 15,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 27,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Cascades Stock Performance

About Cascades

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53.

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Cascades Inc is a Canadian leader in the production, conversion and marketing of packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. Headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Quebec, the company operates a network of manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Since its founding in 1964, Cascades has focused on sustainable solutions that meet the needs of consumer goods companies, retailers and foodservice businesses.

The company’s operations are organized into three primary segments: packaging specialties, tissue papers and recovery and recycling.

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