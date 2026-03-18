Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Shares Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.67. 35,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 25,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Down 2.0%

The stock has a market cap of $124.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37.

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Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 2,738.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter.

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The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

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