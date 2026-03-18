Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Shares Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.67. 35,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 25,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Down 2.0%
The stock has a market cap of $124.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.
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