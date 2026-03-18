GAP (NYSE:GAP) CFO Katrina O’connell Sells 153,413 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) CFO Katrina O’connell sold 153,413 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $3,658,900.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,346.55. The trade was a 93.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Katrina O’connell also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Katrina O’connell sold 16,036 shares of GAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $380,694.64.

GAP Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:GAP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,745,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,126,059. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

GAP Increases Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. GAP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 30.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in GAP during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,399,000 after acquiring an additional 151,297 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in GAP by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in GAP by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,184,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,041 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in GAP by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GAP shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GAP from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus raised shares of GAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on GAP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on GAP from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut GAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.46.

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GAP Company Profile

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Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand’s distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world’s largest apparel companies.

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