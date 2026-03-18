Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) CEO Joshua Kobza Sells 200,000 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CEO Joshua Kobza sold 200,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $15,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 960,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,105,713.45. This represents a 17.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joshua Kobza also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, January 7th, Joshua Kobza sold 3,443 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $232,195.92.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE QSR traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $74.37. 10,792,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average of $68.30. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $75.57.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.08%.

Restaurant Brands International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Restaurant Brands International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target to $85 and kept an outperform view, giving analysts a fresh bullish catalyst for QSR. Oppenheimer Raises PT

Oppenheimer raised its price target to $85 and kept an outperform view, giving analysts a fresh bullish catalyst for QSR. Positive Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend increase to $0.65 (annualized $2.60), boosting yield to ~3.5% and supporting income investors. Dividend Increase

Company announced a quarterly dividend increase to $0.65 (annualized $2.60), boosting yield to ~3.5% and supporting income investors. Positive Sentiment: Several firms have recently nudged targets higher (Morgan Stanley, Piper Sandler, RBC among them) and the Street consensus remains a Moderate Buy with an average target near $79, providing broader analyst support. Analyst Coverage

Several firms have recently nudged targets higher (Morgan Stanley, Piper Sandler, RBC among them) and the Street consensus remains a Moderate Buy with an average target near $79, providing broader analyst support. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large call?option activity — ~273,975 calls traded (a >22,000% jump versus typical volume) — indicates heavy bullish/speculative positioning that could amplify intraday moves.

Unusually large call?option activity — ~273,975 calls traded (a >22,000% jump versus typical volume) — indicates heavy bullish/speculative positioning that could amplify intraday moves. Neutral Sentiment: Intraday volume is materially above average (~10.8M vs. ~3.4M), so price moves today reflect heightened interest and faster information digestion by the market.

Intraday volume is materially above average (~10.8M vs. ~3.4M), so price moves today reflect heightened interest and faster information digestion by the market. Negative Sentiment: Substantial insider selling: CEO Joshua Kobza sold 200,000 shares (~$15.0M) and CFO Sami Siddiqui sold 40,000 shares, plus other insider disposals (Jill Granat, Jacqueline Friesner, Thiago Santelmo). Large director/exec sales can weigh on sentiment and likely contributed to the share decline. SEC filings: CEO Form 4 CFO Form 4

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $217,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,303,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on QSR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

About Restaurant Brands International

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Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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