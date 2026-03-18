Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.2294 and last traded at $0.2294. 3,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 7,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Avenue Therapeutics Trading Up 42.0%

The firm has a market cap of $718,310.00, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of -0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for disorders of the central nervous system, with an initial emphasis on acute pain management. The company’s research and development efforts are centered on reformulating established active pharmaceutical ingredients to address unmet needs in hospital and outpatient settings, aiming to improve safety profiles, reduce opioid exposure and support enhanced patient recovery.

The company’s lead product candidate is intravenous tramadol, a unique non-solicited opioid analgesic that combines dual mechanisms of action to manage moderate to severe acute pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.