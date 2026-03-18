First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Shares Up 1% – Should You Buy?

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.57 and last traded at $64.10. Approximately 9,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 23,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.47.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $286.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.30.

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Institutional Trading of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index. The AMEX constructs the Index by ranking the stocks, which are members of the Russell 1000 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

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