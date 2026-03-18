Insider Selling: Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells 7,874 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $1,380,627.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,046 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,985.64. This represents a 17.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 10th, Frank Slootman sold 2,042 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $372,542.48.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.91, for a total transaction of $17,691,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.77, for a total transaction of $41,354,000.00.

On Thursday, December 18th, Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $44,366,000.00.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.20. 4,250,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,569,027. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.10 and a 52-week high of $280.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Argus upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $237.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $245.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.58.

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Key Stories Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake announced Project SnowWork, a research?preview autonomous enterprise AI platform that executes multi?step tasks from conversational prompts — a strategic push from insights to execution that could expand product uptake and monetization of agentic AI capabilities. Snowflake Launches Project SnowWork

Snowflake announced Project SnowWork, a research?preview autonomous enterprise AI platform that executes multi?step tasks from conversational prompts — a strategic push from insights to execution that could expand product uptake and monetization of agentic AI capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights the autonomous AI layer as differentiated product innovation (agentic AI that “does the work”), which supports Snowflake’s narrative of expanding AI features and partner integrations. Infoworld: Snowflake’s new autonomous AI layer

Coverage highlights the autonomous AI layer as differentiated product innovation (agentic AI that “does the work”), which supports Snowflake’s narrative of expanding AI features and partner integrations. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and $275 price target after an investor meeting, signaling continued analyst conviction that Snowflake can grow despite sector headwinds. Bank of America reiterates Buy

Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and $275 price target after an investor meeting, signaling continued analyst conviction that Snowflake can grow despite sector headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary reiterates Snowflake’s solid Q4/product momentum (?30% revenue growth, expanded AI features), but some analysts remain cautious about valuation and competitive pressure from Databricks. Revenue beats; mixed analyst views

Recent commentary reiterates Snowflake’s solid Q4/product momentum (?30% revenue growth, expanded AI features), but some analysts remain cautious about valuation and competitive pressure from Databricks. Neutral Sentiment: Company executives discussed Project SnowWork on NYSE media, giving investors more color on capabilities and go?to?market plans — useful for judging adoption timing but not an immediate revenue inflection. NYSE interview on Project SnowWork

Company executives discussed Project SnowWork on NYSE media, giving investors more color on capabilities and go?to?market plans — useful for judging adoption timing but not an immediate revenue inflection. Negative Sentiment: Numerous law firms issued class?action notices and investor alerts related to purchases between June 27, 2023 and Feb 28, 2024, with an April 27, 2026 deadline to seek lead?plaintiff status — a wave of litigation headlines that can pressure the stock, increase legal costs, and create uncertainty. GlobeNewswire: Investor Alert (RGRD Law)

Numerous law firms issued class?action notices and investor alerts related to purchases between June 27, 2023 and Feb 28, 2024, with an April 27, 2026 deadline to seek lead?plaintiff status — a wave of litigation headlines that can pressure the stock, increase legal costs, and create uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: The litigation notices are broad and repeated by multiple firms (Robbins LLP, Levi & Korsinsky, Pomerantz, Rosen, etc.), amplifying media coverage and short?term investor concern. PR Newswire: Robbins LLP notice

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $974,091,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $725,667,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,413 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $441,277,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $345,619,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

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Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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