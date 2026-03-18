TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.23 and traded as high as $11.36. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $11.1750, with a volume of 2,515,256 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

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TAL Education Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $258,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 231,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,597,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 59,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 284,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group is a leading provider of after-school tutoring services in China, specializing in K-12 academic instruction. The company offers a range of programs designed to help primary and secondary school students strengthen their core competencies in subjects such as mathematics, English, Chinese language and science. TAL leverages both in-person learning centers and digital platforms to deliver its curriculum, aiming to support student progress through interactive lessons and personalized study plans.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, TAL Education Group has grown into one of China’s largest private education firms.

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