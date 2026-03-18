Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 264.85 and traded as low as GBX 248.50. Hollywood Bowl Group shares last traded at GBX 248.50, with a volume of 180,620 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 400.

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Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of £411.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.86, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 263.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 266.35.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported GBX 21.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollywood Bowl Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 22.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hollywood Bowl Group plc will post 22.5511696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Stephen Burns sold 158,472 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259, for a total value of £410,442.48. Also, insider Melanie Dickinson sold 36,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263, for a total value of £96,521. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,829 and sold 337,043 shares valued at $88,008,421. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

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