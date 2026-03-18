BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Stock Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 165.64 and traded as low as GBX 159. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares shares last traded at GBX 159.60, with a volume of 7,940 shares traded.
BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Up 1.5%
The company has a market capitalization of £32.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 165.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 164.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91.
About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares
We have operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa.
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