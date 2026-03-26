Tapestry (TPR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) in the last few weeks:

3/24/2026 – Tapestry was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

3/16/2026 – Tapestry was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

3/12/2026 – Tapestry was given a new $165.00 price target by Argus.

3/8/2026 – Tapestry was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

2/28/2026 – Tapestry was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

2/13/2026 – Tapestry is now covered by BNP Paribas Exane. They set an “outperform” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Tapestry is now covered by BNP Paribas Exane. They set an “outperform” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Tapestry had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

2/9/2026 – Tapestry had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Tapestry was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

2/6/2026 – Tapestry was given a new $160.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.

2/6/2026 – Tapestry was given a new $166.00 price target by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/6/2026 – Tapestry had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Tapestry had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $142.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Tapestry was given a new $179.00 price target by Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Tapestry had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $152.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Tapestry had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $140.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Tapestry had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Tapestry had its price target raised by Evercore Inc from $129.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Tapestry had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $129.00 to $146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Tapestry had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 48,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $7,556,881.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 671,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,947,659.91. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $329,500.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 18,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,358.25. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,956 shares of company stock valued at $25,297,262. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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