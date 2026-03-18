Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.05 and traded as low as GBX 95.80. Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 96, with a volume of 12,734 shares changing hands.

Intercede Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £46.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 113.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.

About Intercede Group

(Get Free Report)

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

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