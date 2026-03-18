Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.0833. Mentor Capital shares last traded at $0.0833, with a volume of 952 shares trading hands.

Mentor Capital Stock Up 15.1%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.84.

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About Mentor Capital

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Mentor Capital, Inc is a publicly traded investment company quoted on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol MNTR. The firm focuses on acquiring, operating and funding businesses across a range of industries. By providing capital and strategic guidance, Mentor Capital aims to support emerging and growth-stage companies in executing their business plans and scaling their operations.

The company’s investment portfolio has historically spanned sectors such as media and entertainment, consumer products, technology services and financial solutions.

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