Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.20 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,746,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,162,917,000 after purchasing an additional 119,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $815,013,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,872,000 after purchasing an additional 331,170 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,670,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,302,000 after buying an additional 43,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,569,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,283,000 after buying an additional 21,892 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 55,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.70, for a total value of $16,424,515.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,718,956.30. This represents a 17.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $3,011,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,092.84. This trade represents a 22.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,845 shares of company stock worth $27,239,631. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Brean Capital assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $312.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $290.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.43 and a fifty-two week high of $313.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 12.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.98%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

See Also

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