Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,987,000 after buying an additional 97,089 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $58.94 on Thursday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. HSBC upped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

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