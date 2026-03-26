Foster Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Foster Group Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,102,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,989 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $154,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 69.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.