Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Short Interest Up 773.8% in March

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 367 shares, an increase of 773.8% from the February 26th total of 42 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Potomac Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PTBS opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Potomac Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83.

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Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile

Potomac Bancshares, Inc serves as the bank holding company for Potomac Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s primary business activities include accepting deposits, extending credit, and providing payment and treasury management solutions. Deposit offerings encompass checking, savings, money market, and certificate accounts, while lending products cover commercial real estate, construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Potomac Bank emphasizes relationship-driven banking, tailoring its services to small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations, and local government agencies.

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