Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $924,000 Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,157,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,778,677,000 after acquiring an additional 583,832 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,613,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,809 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying — traders purchased ~109,766 call contracts (?23% above average), signaling short-term bullish positioning and speculative/hedged bets on upside for MRVL.

Unusually large call buying — traders purchased ~109,766 call contracts (?23% above average), signaling short-term bullish positioning and speculative/hedged bets on upside for MRVL. Positive Sentiment: Partnership and technology momentum — Stifel highlighted Marvell’s collaboration with Mojo Vision on optical interconnects, reinforcing Marvell’s role in next?gen optical I/O for AI infrastructure; that strategic tie-up supports upside from AI/datacenter demand. Stifel Highlights Marvell Technology (MRVL) Collaboration with Mojo Vision on Optical Interconnects

Partnership and technology momentum — Stifel highlighted Marvell’s collaboration with Mojo Vision on optical interconnects, reinforcing Marvell’s role in next?gen optical I/O for AI infrastructure; that strategic tie-up supports upside from AI/datacenter demand. Positive Sentiment: Mojo Vision funding boosts ecosystem — Mojo’s $17.5M strategic investment (after a prior $75M raise) advances micro?LED optical I/O commercialization, indirectly supporting Marvell’s addressable market where it supplies interconnect/IP. Mojo Vision Secures $17.5M Strategic Investment from Future Ventures to Advance Next-Generation Optical I/O for AI Infrastructure

Mojo Vision funding boosts ecosystem — Mojo’s $17.5M strategic investment (after a prior $75M raise) advances micro?LED optical I/O commercialization, indirectly supporting Marvell’s addressable market where it supplies interconnect/IP. Positive Sentiment: Earnings momentum and analyst support — recent quarterly results beat expectations, management growth guidance is healthy and brokers (e.g., Loop Capital) have reiterated Buy/raised targets, reinforcing investor confidence in AI/data?center driven revenue growth.

Earnings momentum and analyst support — recent quarterly results beat expectations, management growth guidance is healthy and brokers (e.g., Loop Capital) have reiterated Buy/raised targets, reinforcing investor confidence in AI/data?center driven revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street attention is mixed — MRVL appears on some watchlists and analyst writeups that imply strong upside but also warn of standard analyst optimism; useful for visibility but not a direct catalyst. 1 of Wall Street’s Favorite Stock on Our Watchlist and 2 We Find Risky

Wall Street attention is mixed — MRVL appears on some watchlists and analyst writeups that imply strong upside but also warn of standard analyst optimism; useful for visibility but not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest entries show large increases but report zero shares (NaN); this appears to be a data/reporting error and shouldn’t be treated as a valid short-squeeze threat absent corrected figures.

Short-interest entries show large increases but report zero shares (NaN); this appears to be a data/reporting error and shouldn’t be treated as a valid short-squeeze threat absent corrected figures. Negative Sentiment: Some intraday/near-term selling observed — an article noted MRVL traded lower at one point “despite solid execution,” indicating short-term profit?taking or sector rotation can still push price down even with solid fundamentals. Marvell Technology (MRVL) Traded Lower Despite Solid Execution

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $98.45 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $102.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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