Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) CFO Sells $596,740.00 in Stock

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total value of $596,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 125,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,377,406.64. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE KEYS opened at $293.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60.

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Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $435,542,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,941.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,406,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,488 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2,290.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,969 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $208,891,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9,349.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,048,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $243.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $232.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.82.

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Keysight Technologies Company Profile

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Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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