Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for OLLI Q2 Earnings

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

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OLLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $91.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $90.60 and a 52-week high of $141.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.28 and a 200 day moving average of $117.34.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $779.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $126,179.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,292. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Key Ollie’s Bargain Outlet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ollie’s Bargain Outlet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and annual EPS projections for OLLI (Q1–Q4 2027/2028 tweaks and FY2028, FY2029 lifts), signaling analysts expect stronger future profitability — a likely support for the stock. (Estimates include FY2028 $5.10, FY2029 $5.81 per the Zacks updates.)

Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and annual EPS projections for OLLI (Q1–Q4 2027/2028 tweaks and FY2028, FY2029 lifts), signaling analysts expect stronger future profitability — a likely support for the stock. (Estimates include FY2028 $5.10, FY2029 $5.81 per the Zacks updates.) Positive Sentiment: Zacks also highlighted Ollie’s as a top-ranked value stock in a Zacks feature piece, which can attract value-oriented investors and buy-side interest. Zacks article

Zacks also highlighted Ollie’s as a top-ranked value stock in a Zacks feature piece, which can attract value-oriented investors and buy-side interest. Positive Sentiment: Ongoing brick-and-mortar expansion — a new Ollie’s location opened in La Crosse with promotional grand-opening deals — supports revenue growth and market penetration. La Crosse opening

Ongoing brick-and-mortar expansion — a new Ollie’s location opened in La Crosse with promotional grand-opening deals — supports revenue growth and market penetration. Neutral Sentiment: Previous quarterly results showed a slight EPS beat and solid year-over-year revenue growth; management set FY2026 guidance of roughly $4.40–$4.50 EPS — positive fundamentals but earlier-period guidance differs from the longer-range Zacks projections.

Previous quarterly results showed a slight EPS beat and solid year-over-year revenue growth; management set FY2026 guidance of roughly $4.40–$4.50 EPS — positive fundamentals but earlier-period guidance differs from the longer-range Zacks projections. Neutral Sentiment: Reports show a large increase in short interest for March, but the published data appears erroneous (short interest listed as 0 shares / NaN changes). Because the figures are inconsistent, there’s no reliable signal of heightened short pressure at this time.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

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Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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