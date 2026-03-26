SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Sells $65,568.00 in Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $65,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,072. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEA alerts:

On Monday, March 23rd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $64,096.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $63,704.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $68,080.00.

SEA Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.59. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $199.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on shares of SEA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $226.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SE

More SEA News

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall?street coverage remains constructive: most brokerages maintain Buy/Outperform views and MarketBeat reports an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy,” which supports demand from institutional and retail investors. Sea Limited Receives Average Rating

Wall?street coverage remains constructive: most brokerages maintain Buy/Outperform views and MarketBeat reports an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy,” which supports demand from institutional and retail investors. Positive Sentiment: Retail and value?oriented outlets are flagging SE as a discounted growth name after recent pullbacks, drawing bargain hunters who view the company’s long?run growth profile favorably. Is Trending Stock Sea Limited a Buy?

Retail and value?oriented outlets are flagging SE as a discounted growth name after recent pullbacks, drawing bargain hunters who view the company’s long?run growth profile favorably. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarter (Mar 3) showed strong revenue growth (revenue beat; +38.4% YoY) but an EPS miss ($0.63 vs. $0.91 consensus) — a mixed fundamental print that supports a longer?term growth thesis but leaves room for near?term valuation debate. Zacks Coverage

Recent quarter (Mar 3) showed strong revenue growth (revenue beat; +38.4% YoY) but an EPS miss ($0.63 vs. $0.91 consensus) — a mixed fundamental print that supports a longer?term growth thesis but leaves room for near?term valuation debate. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional flows remain material — several funds increased stakes last quarter (Fred Alger, Charles Lim, OCBC holdings), which underpins longer?term liquidity and interest from large investors.

Institutional flows remain material — several funds increased stakes last quarter (Fred Alger, Charles Lim, OCBC holdings), which underpins longer?term liquidity and interest from large investors. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling this week is a key near?term headwind: COO Gang Ye sold ~20,000 shares (~$1.6M aggregate across March 20 & 23), and other officers/directors also disclosed multi?million dollar disposals — a signal that likely weighed on short?term sentiment. SEC filing: Gang Ye SEC filing

Concentrated insider selling this week is a key near?term headwind: COO Gang Ye sold ~20,000 shares (~$1.6M aggregate across March 20 & 23), and other officers/directors also disclosed multi?million dollar disposals — a signal that likely weighed on short?term sentiment. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Smaller insider sales (Yanjun Wang, Jingye Chen — multiple ~800?share trades) add to the pattern of selling this week and could amplify short?term downward pressure. SEC filings: Yanjun Wang SEC filing and Jingye Chen SEC filing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,028,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,983 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $88,924,000 after acquiring an additional 70,070 shares during the period. BNP Paribas grew its stake in shares of SEA by 34.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 28,907 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of SEA by 248.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,192 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea’s digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.